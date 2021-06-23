Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 80.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,165,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

