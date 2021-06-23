Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,941 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

