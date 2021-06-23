Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $494.00 and last traded at $494.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.24.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

