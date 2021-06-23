Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to “Outperform”

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

