Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

