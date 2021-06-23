Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

