Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

