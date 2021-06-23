Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.51. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 17,769 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAL. DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $135.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.