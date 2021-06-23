Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.08

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and traded as high as $37.86. Safran shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 159,940 shares changing hands.

SAFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.