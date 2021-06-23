Safe Haven Price Down 22.7% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00935624 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 745% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

