Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

