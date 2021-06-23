Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

