Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 491.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

