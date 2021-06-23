Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 200,433 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 495.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

