Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$131.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

RY stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 975,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,184. The firm has a market cap of C$179.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.55 and a 1-year high of C$128.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,231.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

