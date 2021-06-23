Roger D. Dansey Sells 25,109 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagen stock opened at $158.68 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

