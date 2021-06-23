Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 682,582 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

