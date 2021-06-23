Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 682,582 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.