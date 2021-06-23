Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 98 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $129,657,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.