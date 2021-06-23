Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

