Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 114 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

BATS IYT opened at $260.74 on Wednesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.21.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.