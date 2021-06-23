Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 672 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

