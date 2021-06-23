Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,405 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Shares of AR stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.