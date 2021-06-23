Robyn Perriss Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

LON DOCS opened at GBX 421 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 116.94. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

