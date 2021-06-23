Robert Carey Purchases 350,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XAIR opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.87.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.