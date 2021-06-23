RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 2,012 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 237,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,091,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

