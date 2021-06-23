RMR Wealth Builders Has $629,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,761,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $470,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,084. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.