RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

