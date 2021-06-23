RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,449.73. 28,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,340.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

