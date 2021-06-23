RMR Wealth Builders Buys 144,589 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 159.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 9.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

