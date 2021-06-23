Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $21.47 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $21.47 million and $223,858.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

