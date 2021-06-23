Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $83.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

