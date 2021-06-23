Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
NYSE RIO opened at $83.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.