Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 50,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,066. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

