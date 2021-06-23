Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Quotient worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quotient by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.31. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

