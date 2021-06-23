Rhumbline Advisers Sells 760 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Howard Bancorp worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

HBMD stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $314.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

