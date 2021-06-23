Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Protective Insurance worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTVCB. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the first quarter worth $5,541,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the first quarter worth $925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Protective Insurance by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Protective Insurance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVCB opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.67. Protective Insurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

Protective Insurance Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

