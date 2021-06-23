Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quantum were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QMCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $427.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

