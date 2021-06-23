Rhumbline Advisers Has $314,000 Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,167 shares of company stock valued at $404,074 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKBK opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

