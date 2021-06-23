Rhumbline Advisers Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duluth were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Duluth by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $480.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

