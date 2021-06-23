RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

Shares of RH traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $685.45. 313,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,451. RH has a 1-year low of $242.21 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

