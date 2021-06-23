REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Paul J. Bamatter Buys 50,000 Shares

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

