Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.33

Restore plc (LON:RST) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.33 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 381 ($4.98). Restore shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 42,469 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £533.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

