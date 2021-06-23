Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $39,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.