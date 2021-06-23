Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:RFP opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

