Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chico’s FAS (CHS)

6/22/2021 – Chico's FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Chico's FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Chico's FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/3/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Chico's FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

