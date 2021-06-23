Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

FRBK stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

