Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 10,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 148,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Specifically, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,118 shares of company stock worth $9,200,349 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

