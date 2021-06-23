RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $145.89. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

