Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $189,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 7,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

