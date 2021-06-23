Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $262,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. 582,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

