Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 132,329 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of Zoom Video Communications worth $809,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.64. 90,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.